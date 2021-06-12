42 dogs rescued from 'Horrible 100' puppy breeder in southern Missouri

Cedarcrest Kennel was previously listed on the Humane Society's national "Horrible 100" list that ranks the worst dog breeders in the country

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri said it rescued 42 dogs, many of whom were just a few days old, from one of the most notorious puppy breeders in the country.

In a press release, the Humane Society said 42 dogs and puppies were rescued from Cedarcrest Kennel in Douglas County, Missouri. They were taken back to the Humane Society's St. Louis location for treatment.

"Cedarcrest Kennel has been featured in national media as an example of why Missouri consistently ranks as the worst state in the country for sub-standard puppy mills," the press release said.

The dogs rescued include Irish Terriers, Schnauzers, Cairn Terriers, Yorkies and other breeds.

The rescue was carried out in conjunction with local law enforcement officials.

The rescue comes after years of issues with Cedarcrest Kennel.

In 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Marilyn Shepherd alleging continued violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act and operating without an ACFA license. In 2020, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a temporary restraining order for continued violations.

On Monday, Shepherd's “hobby or show” breeder license was permanently revoked for a violation of a consent agreement put in place last year by the Missouri Attorney General’s office, the press release from the Humane Society said.

Cedarcrest Kennel was previously listed on the Humane Society's national "Horrible 100" list that ranks the worst dog breeders in the country.

To help support the care of these dogs and puppies, you can donate on their website www.hsmo.org or by clicking here.