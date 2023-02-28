Humane Society of Missouri rescues 41 dogs from Newton County

The rescued dogs and puppies will be available for adoption once fully healthy, HSMO said.

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) rescued 41 mixed-breed dogs and puppies from Newton County on Tuesday.

HSMO's Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued the dogs and puppies, some only several weeks old, from the property of a hoarder in Newton County, near Joplin, Missouri. The organization was made aware of the situation by the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

ACT arrived on the property Tuesday to find trash, rusted machinery and dilapidated vehicles the dogs were confined to. The dogs and puppies also had matted fur, were fearful of the rescuers and one dog had an injury to its leg.

The owner told the task force the animals had never received any veterinary care and agreed to surrender custody of the dogs to HSMO, according to a press release.

“Seeing the horrific conditions these animals were living under, I’m so grateful we were able to intervene. But their rescue is only half the battle,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “Now that the animals are safe in our care, we can begin the equally important work of rehabilitation and finding their forever homes.”

ACT will return to HSMO's St. Louis headquarters Tuesday afternoon for the dogs to be examined and treated.

The rescued dogs and puppies are expected to be available for adoption once they are healthy, according to HSMO.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.