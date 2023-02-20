Grant's Farm welcomes baby yak named after Super Bowl champion Chiefs

KC was born on Super Bowl Sunday and was named after the champion Kansas City Chiefs.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Grant's Farm is introducing its newest family member and joining in a celebration on the other side of the state.

Grant's Farm announced on Monday the arrival of a new yak, which was born on Super Bowl Sunday. To celebrate the champions crowned on that night, Grant's Farm decided to name the yak KC.

“We’re excited to welcome the newest member of our growing family of animals at Grant’s Farm with the birth of KC the yak,” Grant’s Farm Animal Curator Craig Thomas said in a press release. “Both mother and baby are doing fine, and we are eager for guests to meet him and watch him grow up.”

KC is already up and moving. He weighs about 30 pounds right now, but he won't stay that weight for long. He's drinking a gallon of milk from his mother every day and is getting supplemental nutrients from the formula.

Once he reaches maturity, he is expected to weigh more than 1,000 pounds, and he will eat a diet of grass and herbs, and will sometimes snack on wildflowers, moss and lichens.

Grant's Farm is less than a month away from its April 15 opening date for the season, so you'll have to wait a little while to see KC in person.

He will be part of the farm's Animal All Star Lunch and Meet and Greet, which is scheduled from March 17-26. You can order tickets for the event now by visiting the Grant's Farm website. Other animals at the event include the famous Clydesdales, Grant the yak, Bernard the pig, and other special guests.