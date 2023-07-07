Murphy's fostered eaglet gets released along the Mississippi River

In late April, Murphy became the foster dad to the 1-week-old baby eagle, who arrived at the sanctuary after his nest was blown away in a storm.

ST. LOUIS — The World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park announced the successful release of a once orphaned eaglet who was taken under the wing of Murphy the bald eagle in late April.

According to a press release from the sanctuary, Murphy fostered the eaglet after he went viral for incubating a rock and the sanctuary decided he would be a great caregiver for the orphaned baby eagle.

In late April, Murphy became the foster dad to the 1-week-old eaglet, who arrived at the sanctuary after his nest was blown away in a storm. As Murphy bonded and taught the eaglet, the hope was that the baby could grow up healthy and prepared to be released into the wild.

The day came on Friday, July 7, when hundreds of supporters lined the bank of the Mississippi River to witness the eaglet's release.

“Today is a wonderful day for Murphy, for the Eaglet and for everyone associated with the World Bird Sanctuary,” said Roger Holloway, Executive Director, of World Bird Sanctuary. “We firmly believe that Murphy’s exceptional care, attention and nurturing has equipped this young eagle with the necessary skills to thrive in his new community here along the Mississippi.”

The sanctuary also launched a fundraising campaign for a new foster center, which will help the facility's hospital in honor of Murphy, the orphaned eaglet and Murphy’s Rock.

Murphy was brought to the sanctuary many years ago with a broken leg, intended to be fixed then released. But, after breaking a wing at the release site, the eagle became a permanent resident.