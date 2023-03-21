Saint Louis Zoo's Andean bear who escaped twice is getting a new home

Ben, the Andean bear who escaped his St. Louis enclosure twice, is moving to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas.

ST. LOUIS — After escaping his enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo twice last month, Ben the Andean bear is getting a new home in Texas.

Though the Andean bear habitat in St. Louis met all standards for his species set by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Ben's curious personality makes him determined to explore the world around him.

Ben was found outside of his habitat in the Rivers Edge area before the zoo opened to the public on Feb. 7, according to the zoo. He was only on the loose for a little over an hour and a half before being tranquilized and returned to his enclosure. Just three weeks later, the bear escaped his enclosure again while the zoo was open. All visitors were moved indoors for safety, and Ben was tranquilized and returned to his indoor habitat.

The team at the Saint Louis Zoo determined the best home for Ben would be at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, which has a long history of working with Andean bears. There, Ben will live in a habitat with a moat, which the team said they believe is more ideal for the curious bear than the steel mesh outdoor habitat he had at Rivers Edge. Ben was able to tear through the stainless steel clips that secure his enclosure.

“While we love Ben, and wish he could stay with us, our goal is to do what is best for him,” Vice President of Animal Care at the Saint Louis Zoo Regina Mossotti said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the excellent care provided to Ben by our Animal Care team here and everyone’s willingness to seek opportunities for Ben to thrive.”

Before moving day, Ben is living in a private area of the zoo that has both indoor and outdoor options and even a pool. Staff members are caring for the young bear, giving him enrichment opportunities and using positive reinforcement training to help him become comfortable with his travel crate for a smoother journey to his new home.

Ben came to the zoo in the summer of 2021 after a recommendation from the Andean Bear Species Survival Plan. There are about 30 Andean bears in the SSP population, according to the zoo.