Saint Louis Zoo wins 8th best zoo in the country by USA Today readers

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo is one of the top 10 zoos in the United Stated in 2023, based on a readers' choice poll by USA Today.

Readers voted the Saint Louis Zoo 8th best out of 10 different zoos from all over the country.

The Saint Louis Zoo, known for being free to the public, is located in Forest Park, which was voted Best City Park in the U.S. in 2022 and 2023 by the 10Best USA Today Readers' Choice Awards.

A panel of travel experts and industry professionals picked the zoo nominees whose facilities excel in animal care and enrichment while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors, according to the 10Best website.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska, took the No. 1 spot in the readers' poll.

The Saint Louis Zoo's origins lead back to the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis. In 1910, the zoo was made official with the formation of the Zoological Society in St. Louis, according to the Saint Louis Zoo's website.

Today, the Saint Louis Zoo is home to more than 16,000 animals of 500 different species. There are six different zones of the zoo:

The Saint Louis Zoo is open from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., seven days a week, until May 25 for its spring hours.

