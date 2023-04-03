Find out which neighborhoods get the Neighborhood Transformation Grant awards

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis' Community Development Administration announced the final round of awards from the Neighborhood Transformation Grant.
The list became public on Sept. 8. Its goal is to invest in community-driven projects that help strengthen the neighborhoods in the city.
"Through these grants, the City of St. Louis is investing in the future, fostering development that is rooted in equity, sustainability, and community collaboration," Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. " These projects were proposed by community organizations and will be empowered through the city's strategic development of ARPA dollars."
This round of funding provides over $10 million to the awarded neighborhoods for proactive community asset development, neighborhood beautification and capacity building.
The communities awarded:
Proactive development of community assets
- Greater Ville and Jeff- Vander Louis- Jubilee Community Development Corporation plans to rehab the Eliot School building.
- Old North STL- Old North Saint Louis Louis Restoration Group plans to stabilize three historical buildings.
- Hamilton Heights- The Favored Foundation of Strengthening Families plans to transform a vacant building into an early childhood educational facility.
- Hyde Park-Gateway Global American Youth and Business Alliance Inc. plans to help with developing Geospatial & IT Workforce and Apprenticeship Campus
- The Ville- Northside Youth and Senior Service Center plans to create a new facility for the youth and seniors.
- Hyde Park- The Body Worn Camera project plans to build a pavilion, community rainscape and garden.
- West End- Cornerstone Corporation plans to create a community hub.
- Fountain Park- Urban League of Metro St. louis plans to support for several single family homes.
- JVL- North Grand Neighborhood Service plans to for rehab a home on Garfield Ave.
- Dutchtown, MT Pleasant Carondelet, St. Louis, MO. 63111- St. Joseph Housing Initiative plans to redevelopment for a hand full of vacant single family homes.
- Gravois Park- St. Louis Art Place Initative Inc. plans to fund for gravois park artistry residency.
- Jeff-Vander-Lou Neighborhood- The Girls & Boys Clubs of Greater St. Louis and PGA Reach Gateway Foundation plans to revitalize the Carter Carburetor Superfund site and community development center.
- The Ville, The Greater Ville, Kingsway East, Vanderventer- The Cultural Boulevard Project plans to bring stability to MLK Dr.
- Benton Park West- DeSales Community Development predevelopment funding for an affordable senior housing facility.
Neighborhood beautification
- Baden- The Revitalization of Baden Associations plans to expand grounds keeping program to maintain upkeep of the area.
- The Ville- Hope in the Ville plans expand community gardens in three areas.
- Dutchtown- The Virginia Avenue Green Space establish a pocket park and improve garden.
- Fountain Park and Lewis Place-Lewis Place Historical Preservation Inc. plans to maintaining over a dozen vacant lots and combating dumping for a two years.
- Various- North Newstead Association plans to add eight neighborhoods to their Beatification program.
- Old North STL- Old North Saint Louis plans to clean up trash and mow vacant lots with high visibility.
- West End- Cornerstone Corporation plans to revitalize the landscape.
- Kings Ville, plus six additional neighborhoods-St. Louis Association of Communication Organizations plans to will expand the existing programs to keep the area clean.
- Various- St. Louis Housing Authority plans to invest in resident-driven beautification projects.
- Gravois Park Neighborhood- Gravois Park Block Link Neighborhood Association plans to enhance three community gardens.
- College Hill-The College Hill Foundation plans to transfer abandoned properties to green spaces.
- Fountain Park/ Lewis Place- The GRO District project plans to empower and encourage active participation in the local food economy.
- West end/ Skinker DeBaliviere - Delmar Main plans to bring in art installations in hopes of bringing people together.
Capacity building
- Old North STL-Old North St. Louis Restoration Group plans to hire a Project manager to oversee new and rehabbed homes.
- West End/ Skinker/ DeBaliviere-The Executive Director plans to lead the 2023-2026 Delmar Plan.
- Various-North Newstead Association plans to hire a full time asset manager.
- Hyde Park-Be Well Café Corporation plans to hire additional staff to support expansion.
- Gravois Park - St. Louis Art Place plans to support staff and contractual costs.
- The Ville-Hope in the Ville plans to expand access to quality food.
This first round of NTG invested over 18 million dollars into the production of 952 affordable housing units back in august.
