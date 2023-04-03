Find out which neighborhoods get the Neighborhood Transformation Grant awards

This round of funding provides over $10 million to the awarded neighborhoods.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis' Community Development Administration announced the final round of awards from the Neighborhood Transformation Grant.

The list became public on Sept. 8. Its goal is to invest in community-driven projects that help strengthen the neighborhoods in the city.

"Through these grants, the City of St. Louis is investing in the future, fostering development that is rooted in equity, sustainability, and community collaboration," Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. " These projects were proposed by community organizations and will be empowered through the city's strategic development of ARPA dollars."

The communities awarded:

Proactive development of community assets

Neighborhood beautification

Capacity building

This first round of NTG invested over 18 million dollars into the production of 952 affordable housing units back in august.

