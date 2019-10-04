ST. LOUIS — One of the big tasks new parents face before their baby is born is finding the right pediatrician.

Dr. Kristen Bruno with Washington University said a helpful first step is to ask around and see who friends and neighbors use and recommend.

The most important thing though about picking a pediatrician is making sure you're comfortable with that person. Bruno said setting up a consultation is the best way to do that.

"There's a lot of visits in the first year and just depending on what your baby needs, how many questions you have, what’s going on at home, you could come in and see me you know 15 times in the first year. So, you want to make sure you like your pediatrician and that you feel comfortable asking lots of questions and you never feel like you’re asking a silly question," Bruno explained.

You should also make sure you find out if the pediatricians values line up with yours. Be sure to research the hours and availability in case of an emergency.

Do you want a practice with a few pediatricians or many?

Finally, make sure they take your insurance.