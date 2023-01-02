Thinking of trying 'Dry January'? Here's a list of dry and mocktail bars in St. Louis area

Thinking of trying Dry January? Looking for a new bar to try? Here's a list of dry/mocktail bars in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — 'Dry January' is a popular sobriety challenge for people looking to ditch alcohol in the new year — at least for the month.

Participants who decide to participate may sign up to fundraise or some hope to improve their physical and mental health as well as finances.

The month does not need to be just a challenge, it can help those who participate find new activities and opportunities in their social and personal life.

If you are thinking about Dry January, here's a list of dry and mocktail bars in the St. Louis area:

Pieces

This Soulard spot has a huge collection of board games and features tasty food and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic selections. Guests of all ages are available to enjoy this hangout spot. Pieces is perfect for a date night, girl's night and even a family night out.

Interested in visiting? Visit their website for more information.

Pop's Blue Moon

While this location is not alcohol-free, this location on The Hill has lots of non-alcoholic options available for guests. Enjoy live music and open-mike nights at Pop's.

Keep up to date on their events on Pop's Blue Moon's Facebook page.

Retreat Gastropub

Located in the Central West End, the Retreat Gastropub serves modern American cuisine, local beers and cocktails and features plenty of non-alcoholic options as well.

Enjoy a Mango No-jito or Cold Fashioned with their non-alcoholic menu!

View the full menu and information about Retreat Gastropub on their website.

Sans Bar STL

This bar in St. Louis is full of events and good vibes with alcohol off the menu.

"Our goal is to create a world where no one has to feel out of place if they're not drinking," according to Sans Bar's website.

PreventEd is the proud owner of Sans Bar STL. The bar hosts various events for guests to enjoy including yoga, music and more.

You can find the Sans Bar STL website, menu and list of upcoming events here.

The Mocktail Lounge

The 40s-themed sober Mocktail Lounge in St. Charles where the menu features non-alcoholic drinks, music and food. The lounge hosts a variety of events including a chess club and dance lessons.

Find The Mocktail Lounge's website, menu and events here.