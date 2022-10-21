'A Little Hi' | Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff is coming to Ballwin

A Little Hi, a mini version of the popular St. Louis burger joint, will open Sunday on Manchester Road.

BALLWIN, Mo. — The team behind Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out are bringing a new restaurant concept to the St. Louis area.

A Little Hi will serve up Hi-Pointe's signature burgers, milkshakes and fries at a 2,000-square-foot space in Ballwin, according to a news release from the restaurant. The "fun-sized" version of the popular burger joint will open Sunday, Oct. 23 at 15069 Manchester Road, just off of Old Route 66.

“We’re excited to bring the Hi-Pointe Drive-in energy to Ballwin,” co-owner Ben Hillman said in the news release. “This will be a great opportunity for us to show off what made Hi-Pointe special in the first place – our delicious burgers, fries, and shakes!”

The spinoff will offer drive-thru and takeout service and serve up popular Hi-Pointe menu items, such as the smash burger, Frisco melt and Jungle Love Ore-Oreo shake, plus a rotating menu of creative burger specials.

"No matter how small our new restaurant is, we will always bring big energy and exceptional food," co-owner Mike Johson said in the news release.

A Little Hi will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, just like the other Hi-Point Drive-In locations.

During its grand opening Sunday, 50% of sales will go to The Little Bit Foundation, a St. Louis nonprofit that aims to break down barriers to learning for students living in poverty.