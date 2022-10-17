Take a look at the foods that will be offered at Centene Stadium

Centene Stadium will feature 52 individual areas for fans to access food starting in 2023, the most in Major League Soccer.

ST. LOUIS — Cooking up food suitable for a stadium experience brings a unique set of challenges: It needs to feed the masses, be easily handled and it should go great with a beer, Gerard Craft, St. Louis City SC’s “flavor officer,” said.

The James Beard Award-winning chef and St. Louis City SC on Monday announced Balkan Treat Box, Beast Craft BBQ Co., Steve’s Hot Dogs and Niche Food Group’s Brasserie and Pastaria Deli & Wine as the Major League Soccer team’s initial STLMade food partners, bringing their offerings to Centene Stadium as the team begins play next year.

More food partners will be announced leading up to the club’s kickoff, City SC said, with more than 25 St. Louis restaurants represented in the stadium.

“Our St. Louis food scene stacks up to any major food city in the country and deserves to be celebrated, in our stadium and beyond,” Carolyn Kindle, City SC’s chief executive, said.

Prices for the products weren't announced.

Centene Stadium will feature 52 individual areas for fans to access food, the most in Major League Soccer, it said. The stadium will be cashless and use integrated technology, such as mobile-order ahead, to decrease transaction times and streamline guests’ experiences.

