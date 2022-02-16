Schnucks ‘Good For You’ Recipe: Balsamic Bruschetta Chicken

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean makes one of the Schnucks 'Good For You' wellness program recipes

ST. LOUIS — INGREDIENTS

4 small boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tsp. Schnucks Italian seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

4 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese

6 roma tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup chopped basil, plus more to serve

2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1/4 cup balsamic glaze

2 cups cooked potatoes, divided to serve

Peachy Balsamic Salad, divided to serve (see recipe notes)

INSTRUCTIONS

Sprinkle chicken breasts with Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add chicken and cook, turning once halfway through cooking, 12–15 minutes or until cooked through. Top with mozzarella cheese, cover and continue cooking 1–2 minutes or until cheese has melted. Remove from heat.

In medium bowl, toss together tomatoes, basil, vinegar, garlic and remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Top chicken with tomato mixture and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Garnish with more basil, if desired.

Serve with 1/2 cup cooked potatoes per serving, plus a side of Peachy Balsamic Salad.