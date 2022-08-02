Taco Tuesday with Schnucks’ Good For You program

Take a step forward in your health journey

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks has launched the Good For You program, a new way to a healthier you.

Teaming up with nutrition experts at Spoon Guru, Schnucks evaluated all food items sold at Schnucks and compiled a list of over 5,000 items that are good for you.

Registered Dietitian Allison Primo teaches Dana Dean how to makeover Taco Tuesday with the Good For You program.

Take a step forward in your health journey by opting in to the program either on the Schnucks Rewards App or at Schnucks.com/goodforyou.

In addition to finding which items in the store are considered good for you, if you opt in now through the end of February, you’ll be entered into the Good For You Reward Points Giveaway for a chance to win $1,000 in Schnucks Rewards points.

