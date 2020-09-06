Recipe of the Day: Thai Summer Rolls with Sweet N Spicy Peanut Sauce

ST. LOUIS —
Thai Summer Rolls with Sweet N Spicy Peanut Sauce
Ingredients:
1/2 Block Extra- Firm Tofu (wrapped in a paper towel, drain for 30 minutes to remove moisture)
Tofu Marinade
1/4 cup Coconut Aminos
2 tsp Coconut Sugar
1 tsp Organic Maple Syrup
1 tsp Sesame Oil
1/2 tsp Red Chili Flakes
1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
1/4 tsp Onion Powder
*Do not Throw Out Marinade After Use*
Sunflower Oil for Pan Frying
Summer Rolls
1/2 package of Cooked Rice Vermicelli Noodles
1 cup of Chopped Napa Cabbage
1/2 cup of Shredded Carrots
1/2 cup of Shredded Red Cabbage
1/2 Cucumber sliced into thin strips
15 - 20 Mint Leaves, coarsely chopped
15 - 20 Thai Basil Leaves, coarsely chopped
2 Green Onions, coarsely chopped
Drizzle of Sesame Oil
6 Rice Paper Wraps
The Sweet~N~Spicy Peanut Sauce
1/2 cup Organic Creamy Peanut Butter
3 Tbsp Maple Syrup
2 Tbsp of Tofu Marinade
2 tsp Coconut Sugar
2 tsp Rice Vinegar
1 tsp Coconut Aminos
1 tsp Sambal Oelek (ground chili paste- use more or less for desired spiciness)
1/2 tsp Sesame Oil
1/4 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp garlic powder
**water for thinness of sauce**
Instructions:
- To make tofu, cut the drained tofu into 1/2 strips, and place it into a bowl.
- Make the tofu marinade with- coconut aminos, coconut sugar, maple syrup, sesame oil, red chili flakes, garlic powder, and onion powder. Pour the sauce over the tofu in a bowl and marinate for 30 minutes.
- While tofu is marinating, bring a pot of water to a boil, and prepare noodles as instructed on package. Remove from water, rinse with cold water, and place to the side. ** Use kitchen shears to cut noodles to prevent long strings in the rolls**
- Shred cabbages, carrots, and thinly slice cucumber. In a bowl mix mint leaves, basil leaves, and green onion with a drizzle of sesame oil.
- In a lightly oiled pan with Sunflower Oil, sear tofu over low-medium heat for 10 minutes on each side. (do not throw out marinade) Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Summer Rolls Assembly- to assemble, dip the rice paper into warm/hot tap water to moisten until pliable (about 30 seconds). Place on a plate, and organize the veggies and herbs.
- Arrange cabbages, noodles, tofu, mint, basil, and green onion. Roll once and tuck in sides, once sides are tucked continue to roll, sealing the roll, and place to the side.
- To make the sweet~n~spicey peanut sauce. Using whisk (spoon, or processor) mix the peanut butter, maple syrup, tofu marinade, coconut sugar, rice vinegar, coconut aminos, sambal oelek, sesame oil, ground ginger, and garlic. (water if needed)
Recipe also available on blogsite here.