ST. LOUIS — It’s time to slow it down and enjoy some snow day morning goodness.

Do you have a slow cooker? Well, if so, we'll assume you rushed out to get all the basic ingredients for French Toast, plus some. Here's a recipe we just found on Pinterest.

Here’s what you need:

1 loaf of bread (I chose brioche!)

6 eggs

2 cups milk

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp brown sugar cinnamon

¼ cup butter

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

½ cupped pecans (options)

Dash of nutmeg

Instructions:

Whisk eggs, milk, cinnamon…pour over diced bread in a large bowl. Cover and let soak in the fridge for at least four hours (overnight is better).

When ready to bake, spray the inside of a slow cooker (4-6 quart is best).

Ad in bread mix.

In a separate bowl, mix together butter, brown sugar cinnamon, pecans and nutmeg. Crumble and spread on top of bread.

Cover and cook on low for 4 hours (2 hours on high if you’re in a rush)

Let sit for 15-20 minutes and serve. Enjoy!

**You can also use gluten-free bread and/or dairy-free milk & margarine.

