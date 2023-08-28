Downtown St. Louis restaurant to shutter at month's end

"It is bittersweet to leave but we are excited about focusing all of our efforts on our newly rehabbed Range in the (Shaw) neighborhood," a Facebook post said.

ST. LOUIS — Baileys' Range, known for its burgers and shakes, will shutter the restaurant's downtown location at month's end, according to a Facebook post.

The owners said Friday in the post that the location, which has been at 920 Olive St. for 12 years, will be open for dinner service for the rest of the month, with its last day of service being Aug. 31.

"We have made the difficult decision to close our Downtown St. Louis location at the end of the month," owners Kara and Dave Bailey said in the post.

"920 Olive St. has been the home of Baileys’ Range for the past 12 years and it is time for a change," the post said. "... It is bittersweet to leave but we are excited about focusing all of our efforts on our newly rehabbed Range in the @shaw_stl neighborhood."

Baileys' Range opened its location at 4175 Shaw Blvd. last year.

