Historic Thai restaurant relocating from south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A historic Thai restaurant will soon find a new home in Richmond Heights in 2023.

King and I has been nestled on South Grand near Juniata Street since 1993, making it the first local Thai restaurant. Now, those international flavors will migrate to Richmond Heights in the spring of 2023. The owners aim to transform the 3,100 square-foot Blaze Pizza store at 8039 Dale Ave.

The new location will have seating for around 50 guests and will be open for lunch and dinner, according to a press release.

"We have experienced nearly 30 wonderful years at our home on South Grand, and have been lucky to watch the neighborhood develop into one of the most diverse culinary scenes in the area,” said Shayn Prapaisilp of the King & I restaurant said in the release. “Tower Grove South and its wonderful attractions, stores, and restaurants will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first home, but we look forward to the possibilities that our next chapter holds.”

The South Grand location will remain open until construction is complete. However, there will be new hours as of Tuesday.

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.