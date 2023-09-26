'We are honored': Steve's Hot Dogs expands to Enterprise Center

"St. Louis has the best sports fans period. We are so honored to be standing shoulder to shoulder with these icons in St. Louis sports," the owner said.

ST. LOUIS — Be sure to grab a hot dog at Steve's Hot Dog's latest expansion into Enterprise Center at your next Blues game!

Steve's Hot Dogs will be on the plaza level at portal 8 of the Enterprise Center starting on Tuesday for a test shift as the Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I'm a lifelong Blues fan. Getting to have a hand in writing the goal song was a bucket list experience, and now having our restaurant expand into Enterprise Center is a truly a dream come true, " said Steve Erwing, co-owner of the restaurant.

With recent locations at City Park and America's Center, the expansion was a perfect fit for the elevated hot dog restaurant.

"We are so honored to be standing shoulder to shoulder with these icons in St. Louis sports - St. Louis City SC, the Battlehawks and now the Blues,” he continued.

“As St. Louis becomes more known nationally for its local food scene, we have continued to partner with homegrown establishments and bring their unique and delicious flavors to fans at Enterprise Center,” said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues. “The addition of Steve’s Hot Dogs further enhances this commitment and we are thrilled to offer our fans another option for the upcoming season that is a true St. Louis original.”

Danni Eickenhorst, CEO of HuSTL Hospitality and co-owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs shared that “when stadiums and institutions work to specifically curate locally-grown brands and to give them a chance to represent St. Louis in such a forward-facing way."

"We’re beyond grateful," she adds.

The menu

St. Louis-style hot dog

The Godzilla Mac

Blue Note Dog( only available at regular reason games)

Silverback Gorilla Bowl

There will also be plain hot dogs and vegan options available.