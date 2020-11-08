Famous burger joint is coming to Missouri

Whataburger announced it’ll soon be flipping burgers in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A restaurant chain famous throughout Texas and the south is expanding north into Missouri.

Whataburger announced it’ll soon be flipping burgers in Kansas City. The burger joint also will add locations in Tennessee and “will continue to grow new and existing markets.”

“We don’t have specific details to share about plans for any particular city at this time, but will be happy to share when the time is right,” said James Turcotte, senior vice president of real estate for Whataburger.

The expansion is part of a brand “restaurant refresh” Whataburger is undergoing. The fast food chain is rolling out a new look for restaurants to increase capacity and be more environmentally friendly. But the iconic look will still be there. Those famous orange and white stripes aren’t going away anytime soon.

"There are a lot of things our customers hold sacred about Whataburger, including the iconic A-frame, orange and white stripes, and the strong link to our history,” Turcotte said. “Whataburger’s new restaurant designs and remodels will stay true to our unique look, just in an updated and fresh way.”

Whataburger has not announced where or when the location or locations in Kansas City would open. The list on Whataburger’s website does not include Missouri yet.