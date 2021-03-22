Share your post-vaccine reunion moments with us

5 On Your Side already is seeing heartwarming videos and photos from viewers, and we’re inviting you to share yours with us now

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot life’s joys that we have missed out on over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, like hugging grandma, traveling to see relatives or hanging out with friends.

But a shot of protection is letting millions of Americans feel the love like they haven’t since last spring.

5 On Your Side already is seeing heartwarming moments, and we’re inviting you to share yours with us now.

New CDC guidance for fully vaccinated Americans is letting people safely hang out indoors and without masks and social distancing. For a lot of people, that means reunions, warm embraces, tight hugs and kisses from loved ones.

Have you been able to see or squeeze a friend or family member for the first time in a year? If so, we would love to see your happy moments and share them with the 5 On Your Side audience.

Share your post-vaccination reunion videos and photos:

Open the free 5 On Your Side app and tap “Near Me” in the lower righthand corner. From there, tap “Share with Us” to upload photos or a video. Make sure to tell a little about your story.

And then, look for your reunions in the app and on the air.