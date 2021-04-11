AB Brewery Lights tickets available now

AB is bringing back its annual holiday tradition in St. Louis with a few new additions

ST. LOUIS — The Anheuser-Busch brewery lights are coming back! Tickets are on sale now and the festivities begin the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26. AB guests can buy tickets to a light show, a fire pit package and a new igloo package.

There's also the Love Beer Plaza where you can enjoy different brews. Anheuser-Busch even has a kids zone for family fun, which includes a train ride, Munchkin DJ Radio and more.

Reservations are required for Brewery Lights. Along with the reservation, guests will get free parking, a 16 ounce beer for those 21 and older, a 30-minute light show, access to the Love Beer Plaza and the Kid Zone. AB recommended booking in advance.

The Clydesdales will be at the Brewery Lights too, and ticket holders will have the chance for a photo op.

The festivities begin Nov. 26 and run through Dec. 30. Events are scheduled from Thursday to Sunday each week.

Anheuser-Busch said it is following CDC guidelines and St. Louis safety precautions, which means guests are required to wear masks inside the tour center unless they are eating or drinking.

Other big holiday events are starting to be announced in the St. Louis area. Including downtown's Winterfest which will also have igloos, activities for kids and even an ice skating rink. Winterfest is hosting a New Year's celebration that will include a fireworks show. Winterfest starts Nov. 20. All proceeds made from tickets will benefit the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and it's community involvement.