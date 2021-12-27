Winterfest returns to Kiener Plaza

The sixth annual Winterfest in Kiener Plaza opens Nov. 20

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Winterfest is returning to downtown St. Louis in person. It starts on Saturday Nov. 20.

To mark the start of the event there will be an opening day 5K run/walk and a one-mile kids fun run through the Arch grounds. The inaugural Winterfest 5K is a new event to kick off the winter-season fun. All proceeds will benefit the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and its mission to foster community programs.

"Winterfest is a beloved St. Louis winter tradition for all ages, and we are so excited to return this year in person," said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

This year will be like previous years, with ice skating, holiday lights, cozy igloos, winter markets, music and more. There will also be a New Year's Eve celebration, including a fireworks show.

Winterfest dates and times:

Nov. 20 2021 - Jan. 2 2022

Friday 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays 12 – 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): 2 – 8 p.m.

Extended hours Dec. 27 –31 2021:

Open daily from 12 – 8 p.m.

Ice skate rentals are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 3 to 15. Guests can skate for free if they bring their own skates. Everyone can skate for free on opening day.

Winterfest has more than just ice skating. Visitors can go to the Igloo Village overlooking Kiener Plaza and enjoy food and drinks. There's also a s'mores station!

For more information on ticket pricing and reservations visit the Winterfest website.