Hop into Easter in the St. Louis area with these weekend events

From egg hunts for kids, adults and even pups, check out some of the Easter events coming up.

ST. LOUIS — Looking for an egg-cellent way to celebrate the Easter holiday? There are several events happening throughout the St. Louis area the next couple of weekends as the holiday nears. Here are some options.

City Museum

The City Museum is welcoming all pirates this weekend to find golden eggs hidden throughout the building. On April 9 and 10 you can follow a treasure map to hunt for prizes including candy, toys and general admission tickets to go back to the City Museum.

The Easter Treasure Hunt goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. The hunt is free with admission.

They're even be a bunny photo op from noon to 2 p.m. each day.

For more information and to get tickets, check out City Museum's website.

Eckert's Farm

Eckert's Farm in Belleville is bringing back its annual Easter Egg-Citement celebrations. Guests can celebrate with an egg hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, tractor rides and more.

The fun will start at 9 a.m. April 9-10 and April 15-16. You're encouraged to grab tickets online in advance of Eckert's Easter Egg-Citement. Tickets for the festivities are only required for children at $15 and photos with the Easter Bunny are $20 per family. Tickets are limited for the event.

For more information on upcoming events and activities, visit the Eckert's website.

Easter Eggstavaganza in Wentzville

Egg Hunt at Heartland Park

There will be a community egg hunt at Heartland Park on Saturday, April 9. Parents can sign up their kids according to each child's age range. Pre-registration is $5 per child or $10 per child the day of the event.

The hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. for kids 1-2 years, 7-8 years, and 9-10 years. At 10:30 a.m. kids ages 3-4 years and kids ages 5-6 years will be able to do their hunt.

Some eggs will have a slip of paper in them for prizes.

There will also be other Easter activities after the egg hunts including live entertainment and photos with the Easter bunny.

Don't forget to bring your own basket!

To pre-register, or for more information, click here.

Bone Hunt at Rotary Park

Why do the humans get to have all the Easter fun? This one is for the pups! Your dog can hunt for treats, bones and toys in the Bone Hunt at Rotary Park.

The fun starts at noon, and they advise you to be on time, as it doesn't take long for all the pups to sniff out the goodies. Dogs do have to stay on their leashes at all times.

And before the hunting is over, each pup will get a "doggie bag" to take home. There will also be door prizes.

If you pre-register, it's $15 per dog for residents, and $19 per dog for non-residents, or $20 if you register day of.

You will have to turn in proof of vaccinations when registering your pet.

You can pre-register by calling 636-332-9236 until 8 p.m. Friday night.

Easter Egg Hunt in Granite City, Illinois

Southwestern Illinois College's Granite City campus is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 9. It'll be for ages 12 and under and run from 10 a.m. to noon. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m.

It's free and open to the public and the event will include a visit from the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo, games, prizes, crafts and more.

Spanish Lake Park Easter Egg Hunt for kids and adults

Easter Egg Hunts aren't just for the kids, adults get to take part in the fun too on Sunday, April 10 at Spanish Lake Park.

It's part of Kyddie Kares' first Easter Extravaganza. The kids and adults will have separate Easter egg hunts.

All the fun starts at noon at the St. Vrain Shelter. The kids are first up with two different egg hunts for different age groups. Kids can find candy, toys, Legos and more. It's free to enter. There will also be bunny photos, face painting, pony rides and more. See the flyer below for more information.