South city couple delivers holiday cheer with the Holly Jalopy

Thousands of Christmas lights, an inflatable snowman and even a snow machine turn this beat up pickup truck into one bright festive display on four wheels

ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis couple is driving around spreading smiles and holiday cheer with their decked out pickup truck.

Megan and John Vollmer have been decorating their red truck since 2014 with the purpose of making people smile. It’s called the Holly Jalopy and John doesn't hesitate to drill holes into his truck for the cause. As a plumber, Megan said John only buys old beat up trucks because of the wear and tear he puts on them over the years. Hence the name “Holly Jalopy.”

Each year it gets a little more decked out. It now has 5,000 LED lights, a 9-foot inflatable snowman and a snow machine!

The Vollmers were really looking forward to the holiday season this year so they could take their mind off what’s been a really tough year. They’ve suffered three miscarriages and needed the Holly Jalopy more than ever.

“This was something happy to look forward to for us," Megan explained. "Yes, it spreads happiness for other people and that's kind of why we do it. But, it's also fun for us to do. It's something that we do together. We have fun doing it together.”

On a normal year they would drive it around to crowded holiday spots to show it off, but without crowds this year, they're asking people to submit requests for the Holly Jalopy to pay them a visit.

Since they live in south city and the inflatable snowman prevents them from going too fast, they try to avoid interstates. However, Megan said they’re willing to go the extra mile to make someone smile.

You can follow them on Instagram @hollyjalopy for more info.