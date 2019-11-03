ST. LOUIS — Major Brands, Inc., Jameson and Lyft aren’t leaving anything to luck on St. Patrick’s Day.

Through the program Safe Home After Every Occasion, the three are offering 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The 365-day a year social responsibility program was created by Major Brands to encourage party-goers to plan rides home before even leaving home.

This year’s number of free rides in Missouri is double last year's amount.

Lyft will have two designated pickup and drop-off areas in Dogtown. The areas will have Wi-Fi to make it easier for users to secure rides and meet drivers.

There will be an area located at the corner of Clayton Avenue and Graham Street and another on Oakland Avenue.

Safe Home’s mission for more responsible consumption efforts has led to over 70,000 Missourians having a safe ride home.

The program is supported by Pernod Ricard, Major Brands’ supplier partner and one of the largest global suppliers of wine and spirits.

Major Brands, Inc. is the largest Missouri-owned distributor of premium spirits, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Partnering with Jameson, the largest Irish whiskey brand in America that originates in Dublin and Lyft, a company whose mission is to improve lives with easy transportation, seemed to be a perfect combination for the festive weekend.

“This partnership will enable more people to enjoy themselves on St. Patrick’s Day without worrying about parking hassles or driving home after the festivities,” said Joe Schlichter, St. Louis Market Manager of Lyft.

Starting on March 16, Major Brands will post a ride code on its Facebook and Instagram pages. The code will be redeemable for a Lyft ride between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day.

“You don’t need the luck of the Irish to get home safe this St. Patrick’s Day, just Major Brands and Jameson,” said Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum. “So find something green to wear and double down on our 2,000 free rides home across Missouri.”

To find out more about St. Patrick's Day events in St. Louis click here.