Presidents Day: Why it was established and how to celebrate

ST. LOUIS — Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and other figures, Presidents Day is viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents.

The day Americans honor and remember their nation’s top leader is on the third Monday in February.

The history

Presidents Day is a federal holiday that will occur this year on Feb. 20. According to History.com, a historical online archive of information, it dates back to 1800.

The federal holiday was originally a perennial day of remembrance after President George Washington died in 1799. But it was not until the late 1870s that it actually became a federal holiday.

Senator Stephen Wallace Dorsey of Arkansas was the first to propose the initiative. In 1879 President Rutherford B. Hayes signed it into law.

Why it was established

The backstory of Presidents Day begins with our first president, George Washington, who the day was initially meant to celebrate. According to the U.S. House of Representatives: History, Arts and Archives, Washington served the country as president from 1789 to 1799. He was born at “Wakefield,” near Popels Creek, Westmoreland County, Virginia on Feb. 22, 1732.

The shift from Washington’s birthday to Presidents Day started in the late 1960s, according to History.com. Congress proposed a move known as the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

“Championed by Senator Robert McClory of Illinois, this law sought to shift the celebration of several federal holidays from specific dates to a series of predetermined Mondays,” History.com stated.

This move was also seen as a way to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers. The idea garnered support from the private sector and labor unions because not only would the move prevent worker absenteeism, but also enhance retail consumer ship.

A provision was also included in the move to incorporate Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, which is also in February. The combination provided a balance of recognition between the founding fathers among all Americans, rather than celebrating only one.

The idea of renaming the legislation with all of the nation’s framers was a brief moment of contention among Virginia lawmakers. But the act passed in 1968 and officially took effect in 1971 following an executive order from President Richard Nixon.

Former presidents with ties to Missouri or St. Louis

At least four former presidents have St. Louis connections.

Harry S. Truman is the only president born in Missouri. The Truman Parkway, Truman State, and Truman the Tiger at Mizzou all commemorate the Missouri-native national leader.

is the only president born in Missouri. The Truman Parkway, Truman State, and Truman the Tiger at Mizzou all commemorate the Missouri-native national leader. Ulysses S. Grant was stationed at Jefferson Barracks and led the Union to victory in the Civil War. He married a St. Louis woman, and now, Grant’s Farm is a family favorite.

was stationed at Jefferson Barracks and led the Union to victory in the Civil War. He married a St. Louis woman, and now, Grant’s Farm is a family favorite. Abraham Lincoln came from Illinois, which is the “Land of Lincoln;” however, “Abe” visited St. Louis and one of his famous "Lincoln Douglas Debates" happened in nearby Quincy, Illinois.

came from Illinois, which is the “Land of Lincoln;” however, “Abe” visited St. Louis and one of his famous "Lincoln Douglas Debates" happened in nearby Quincy, Illinois. President John F. Kennedy provided remarks at the main intersection in East St. Louis in 1960. He came to the city and asked for their help in his presidential campaign. He went on to defeat the incumbent Vice President Richard Nixon, the Republican Party nominee.

