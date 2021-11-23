These grocery stores are open in St. Louis on Thanksgiving Day

Forget the cranberry sauce? Need a last-minute pie? Did you forget the whipped cream, again?

ST. LOUIS — Sometimes you just need that last-minute ingredient for your Thanksgiving feast and you're not sure what store is open on the holiday. Look no further, we've got your back.

5 On Your Side has a list of which local and national grocery stores are open or closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

A reminder: it's a good idea to double-check hours at your local store.

Open:

Fields Foods: Washington Ave/Lafayette Square location open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. North Euclid location open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fresh Thyme: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local Harvest Grocery: Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central West End, Galleria and Town and Country locations.

Walgreens and CVS also offer some food items. Most Walgreens locations will have adjusted hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a release. 24-hour Walgreens locations will stay open. Some CVS Pharmacy locations may have shortened hours, so check yours before going.

Closed:

Thanksgiving evening had also been a time when people started their Black Friday shopping as deals began at major retailers. Last year many stores closed on Thanksgiving Day because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, many are staying closed. You can see the full list of which retailers are open or closed on Thanksgiving Day in this story.