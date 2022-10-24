Take advantage of these St. Louis-area freebies, deals for Veterans Day

ST. LOUIS — Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and many nationwide and St. Louis-area businesses are offering deals for veterans to thank them for their service.
Here are some freebies and specials to take advantage of if you're a veteran or active service member.
54th Street Grill – Veterans and active duty will receive $10 off any entrée on Veterans Day. Military, health care workers and first responders get 10% off their food bill every day on dine-in or to-go orders. You can also get the discount online with code THANKS10.
7-Eleven – This Veterans Day, 7-Eleven is offering a free quarter-pound hot dog in store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, according to Military.com.
Applebee’s – All veterans and active duty military will get a free entrée this Veterans Day at Applebee’s. Choose from seven options on a special menu.
Bar Louie – Active military and veterans can get a free craft burger of their choice when they dine at Bar Louie this Veterans Day. The offer may vary by location.
Casey’s General Stores – Stop by a Casey’s store on Veterans Day for a free coffee. Throughout November, Casey’s is also hosting a round-up campaign, where customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to benefit nonprofits Children of Fallen Patriots and Hope For The Warriors.
Chicken Salad Chick – Veterans and active military can get a free Chick Special and a regular-sized drink on Nov. 11. Stop by in uniform or with a military ID to redeem in store.
Cracker Barrel – With proof of military ID, get a free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake while supplies last on Veterans Day. Use code VETSDAY22 when ordering online.
Denny’s – Get a complimentary Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon at participating Denny’s locations when you show a valid military ID or a certificate of release or discharge.
Dunkin’ Donuts – All veterans and active military get a free donut of their choice Nov. 11 at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Veterans and active military personnel can visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day to receive a card for a free original double with cheese combo meal. The card can be redeemed for the meal through Nov. 30.
Gateway Harley-Davison, located at 3600 Lemay Ferry Road, is offering free haircuts for veterans, courtesy of Emily Kirk from Salon Shenanigans, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Granite City Food & Brewery – Veterans can enjoy free lunch on Nov. 11.
Great Clips – Veterans and active service members can visit a Great Clips salon on Nov. 11 and get a free haircut or a free haircut card to use for a future visit, redeemable through Dec. 9.
IHOP – Red, white and blueberry pancakes are on the house for veterans and active military when they dine-in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Kohl’s – Veterans, active military personnel and their immediate families get 30% off in store on Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11-13, with a valid military ID. Kohl’s also offers a 15% off in-store discount every Monday for active and former military.
Lion’s Choice – Enjoy a free original sandwich at all restaurant locations when you present a form of military ID on Nov. 11.
MOD Pizza – Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one free on Nov. 11 in stores with proof of military service.
On the Run – Active military and veterans can stop by On the Run for a free large coffee on Veterans Day. Click here to find your nearest location.
Red Lobster – Veterans, active military and reservists can get free Walt’s favorite shrimp, fries and coleslaw between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 with proof of service.
Starbucks – Veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tall hot brewed or iced coffee on Nov. 11, according to Military.com.
The St. Louis Wheel – Veterans and active military ride for free on Nov. 11.
Target – Military, veterans and their families can verify military status with the Target Circle app to get 10% off on two purchases.
Walgreens – Military and veterans can get 20% off eligible regular-priced items with myWalgreens in store Nov. 11-14.
