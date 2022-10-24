Take advantage of these St. Louis-area freebies, deals for Veterans Day

Businesses in the St. Louis area are offering free items and specials on Nov. 11 to say thank you to vets for their military service.

ST. LOUIS — Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and many nationwide and St. Louis-area businesses are offering deals for veterans to thank them for their service.

Here are some freebies and specials to take advantage of if you're a veteran or active service member.

54th Street Grill – Veterans and active duty will receive $10 off any entrée on Veterans Day. Military, health care workers and first responders get 10% off their food bill every day on dine-in or to-go orders. You can also get the discount online with code THANKS10.

7-Eleven – This Veterans Day, 7-Eleven is offering a free quarter-pound hot dog in store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, according to Military.com.

Applebee’s – All veterans and active duty military will get a free entrée this Veterans Day at Applebee’s. Choose from seven options on a special menu.

Bar Louie – Active military and veterans can get a free craft burger of their choice when they dine at Bar Louie this Veterans Day. The offer may vary by location.

Chicken Salad Chick – Veterans and active military can get a free Chick Special and a regular-sized drink on Nov. 11. Stop by in uniform or with a military ID to redeem in store.

Cracker Barrel – With proof of military ID, get a free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake while supplies last on Veterans Day. Use code VETSDAY22 when ordering online.

Denny’s – Get a complimentary Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon at participating Denny’s locations when you show a valid military ID or a certificate of release or discharge.

Dunkin’ Donuts – All veterans and active military get a free donut of their choice Nov. 11 at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Veterans and active military personnel can visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day to receive a card for a free original double with cheese combo meal. The card can be redeemed for the meal through Nov. 30.

Gateway Harley-Davison, located at 3600 Lemay Ferry Road, is offering free haircuts for veterans, courtesy of Emily Kirk from Salon Shenanigans, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Granite City Food & Brewery – Veterans can enjoy free lunch on Nov. 11.

Great Clips – Veterans and active service members can visit a Great Clips salon on Nov. 11 and get a free haircut or a free haircut card to use for a future visit, redeemable through Dec. 9.

IHOP – Red, white and blueberry pancakes are on the house for veterans and active military when they dine-in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Kohl’s – Veterans, active military personnel and their immediate families get 30% off in store on Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11-13, with a valid military ID. Kohl’s also offers a 15% off in-store discount every Monday for active and former military.

Lion’s Choice – Enjoy a free original sandwich at all restaurant locations when you present a form of military ID on Nov. 11.

On the Run – Active military and veterans can stop by On the Run for a free large coffee on Veterans Day. Click here to find your nearest location.

Red Lobster – Veterans, active military and reservists can get free Walt’s favorite shrimp, fries and coleslaw between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 with proof of service.

Starbucks – Veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tall hot brewed or iced coffee on Nov. 11, according to Military.com.

Target – Military, veterans and their families can verify military status with the Target Circle app to get 10% off on two purchases.

Walgreens – Military and veterans can get 20% off eligible regular-priced items with myWalgreens in store Nov. 11-14.

If you know of a deal we should add to our list, send us an email.