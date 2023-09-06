St. Louis brothers continue to give back to game that gave them lessons for life

"Small things we say can go a long way," Martez Thomas said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — There is a nationwide shortage of umpires for little league games.

The number of umpires has been on the decline for a few years, with some citing unruly behavior from parents as a deterrent.

But two men from St Louis are helping to maintain calm on the diamond because they believe in what the game can do for youngsters. It’s why they continue to umpire.

“This game is important to the kids. I remember back when I was a kid how important it was to me,” Martez Thomas told 5 On Your Side.

Thomas and his brother, Tyrone Moore, work games together.

“(The) most fun I get is on the weekends, being his big brother. So that’s major for me,” Moore said.

The brothers believe in umpiring a fair and safe game.

“One of the big things for us is to do the game right, adjudicating the rules and doing it fairly. We work hard to do our job well,” Thomas said.

They also used their time with the kids between the chalk lines as opportunities to inspire them.

“Small things we say can go a long way,” Thomas said.

“We can help engage others to find their love and their passion for the sport called baseball,” Moore added.

They also try to educate the players.

“I do it for the teaching, for the knowledge," Moore said. "I’m the son of a schoolteacher."

“Me, too,” Thomas laughed.

They are committed to being umpires even though they don’t have kids playing. It’s because their love for baseball played a role in shaping their lives.

“We’re both Matthew-Dickey alumni, and he said one day, I need to give back to the game,” said Thomas.

The game continues to give back to the brothers.

“During my life, I had my personal struggles, and him putting me out here, being a part of my ...” Moore tried to explain through tears.

“It’s OK. It’s OK,” Thomas said as he consoled his brother.

“We try to uplift each other. We use this as a platform to help build each other,” Thomas continued.

They are building up each other while building up the self-esteem of others.

“Self-love is self-control. You control yourself, you love yourself,” Moore said.

The brothers believe it is important for the kids to grasp the ideals of the game that go beyond catching, throwing, hitting and running.

“This platform can move you a lot further than you ever would go alone,” Moore said.

Those are the elements of baseball they want to preserve.

“Do it for the infinity of the game, the love of it,” Moore said.

The Chesterfield Baseball Softball Association offers umpire training. If you'd like to learn about becoming an umpire, click here.