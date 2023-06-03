APA offering discounts on pet adoptions as part of Tour For Life campaign

This is the campaign's 23rd year. More than 28,000 dogs and cats have been adopted as a result of Tour For Life.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Local animal groups are kicking off a campaign to save shelter animals. You can help give a furry friend its forever home through Sunday with the 2023 Tour For Life campaign.

In 2021, more than 2,300 and cats were killed in animal shelters across Missouri. This week, the Animal Protective Association, a nonprofit organization based in St. Louis, is teaming up with North Shore Animal League to make sure every shelter pet finds a home.

Tour for Life is known as the "world's largest cooperation pet adoption event."

Shelters across 39 states will be offering similar pet adoption deals over the next few weeks. It comes at a time when St. Louis shelters are seeing overcrowding.

This is the 23rd year Tour For Life has been running. More than 28,000 dogs and cats have been adopted into homes as a result of the campaign.

APA is offering adoption specials and giveaways during the campaign at the following St. Louis-area locations:

1705 South Hanley Road, Brentwood, MO 63144.

10521 Baur Blvd., Olivette, MO 63132.

Monday is "Feline Frenzy Day," when APA shelters are offering 50% off all cat and kitten adoptions.

Tuesday is "Big Dogs, Big Love Day." You can get 50% off adoption fees on all dogs ages 6 months and older and that weigh 40 pounds or more.