Senior citizens find love in older dogs this Valentine's Day

The senior to senior program is filling the hearts and homes of St. Louis seniors with love and joy in the form of a four-legged friend.

ST. LOUIS — Cupid's arrow hit two different kinds of seniors in the St. Louis area this Valentine's Day.

Second Chance Ranch, a safe haven for senior and disabled dogs, is pairing pets with seniors in need of love.

"Not only are we impacting the dog's life, we are impacting the human's life," Tracy Rumpf, the founder of Second Chance Ranch said. "We are making it more purposeful, they have a reason to get out of bed every day. They have a companion to watch TV with or something to give unconditional love"

"The dog fell in love with me immediately," said Charlene Jennings, a new dog mom. "Katie just came right up on my lap. Didn't bark. The dog eats breakfast lunch and supper (with me). Doesn't mess in the house. She's perfect."

Jennings lost her husband, son and dog within the past few years. Jennings battles health problems as well. But for the past few months, Katie has been the cure her heart needed.

"I'm in pain constantly," Jennings said. "When she sits on my lap and I'm petting her like I am, she makes me forget I am in pain. She fills me with warmth and love. One of the sweetest dogs I've ever met."

Doris Stay instantly fell in love with Mikey last fall. Her family urged her to volunteer at the ranch after losing her husband and longtime dog in the past few years.

"It's great, not having my husband around, at least I have some company," Stay said. "Mikey is so well-behaved, so attentive, very friendly. Mikey gets me up and moving. I take him for a walk twice a day which I never walked before. It's helping me a lot."

The ranch opened a year and a half ago. Since then, roughly 80% of the more than 160 pets have been adopted.