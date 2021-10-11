Better Family Life hosts Spectrum hiring event to close the gap on labor shortage

"A lot of folks coming in are changing careers, who may have been in hospitality."

ST. LOUIS — Across the country, labor shortages are impacting almost every job sector.

Employers are still scrambling and struggling to hire workers.

Locally, the St. Louis area is feeling the brunt of it, too.

But hiring events are popping up to ease the burden.

On Wednesday, Better Family Life had its first hiring event at its new Spectrum Training and Technology Center.

The center was created through the Spectrum Community Assist Initiative.

"This is our first hiring event with Spectrum since the launch of our partnership on Sept. 18," said Steve Ingram, the senior director of workforce development for Better Family Life. "Here in St. Louis, we are the first of 100 community centers that will be receiving resources through the Community Assist Initiative."

The center was ready for job seekers with new computers.

Ingram said Better Family Life has a central location, and its 38-year relationship with the community was a good fit for a hiring event.

In the first hour, it saw 40 people come in.

Eager applicants were ready to secure employment with Spectrum.

"There are close to 100 call center positions open, close to 100 field technician positions open," Ingram said.

Many are wanting to make a shift.

"A lot of folks coming in are changing careers, who may have been in hospitality," he said.

It's also chance at gaining extra money.

All of these Spectrum positions pay more than $18 an hour with benefits. That will bump up to $20 in April.

"The wages are dictating the movement of employees," Ingram said.

Florissant prospect Lapatricia Shaw is one of those folks doing the switch.

"My job now doesn't give me what I need and it doesn't challenge me. With Spectrum, it'll give me more opportunities and better pay," Shaw said.

As for Jennings resident Kay Evans, she wants to get back in the workforce, just before the holidays.

"I have two boys, a 4-year-old and 6. I actually was working before the pandemic, but as soon as it started with the kids not going to school, I was just iffy about the thing anyway, I was scared to go to work to bring it back home," Evans said.

She's feeling more secure now that the vaccines are out.

"I want to see that smile on their face and make up for last year!" Evans said.

Both candidates haven't heard just yet if they got the job, however, they are feeling optimistic.

"For a while it seemed like stayed the same, so now there are more job opportunities, it seems people can get up and rolling," Shaw said.

At the end of the day, 68 people interviewed for jobs.

"We’ll be happy with any or everyone that comes out," Ingram said.

The hiring event may have ended, but anyone can go to Better Family Life and ask for help on job searches or other resources.

You can call 314-367-34440 or go to its website here or head to its Facebook page for events there.

NUMBERS

On Friday, a report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September, which is above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%.

However, the labor-force participation rate, which measures the share of people with jobs or looking for employment, hasn’t improved in the last few months.

Interest on the internet seems to be high though.