ST. LOUIS — Agriculture giant Bunge is moving its global headquarters from White Plains, New York, to St. Louis.

Bunge, a company that employs 31,000 people and creates products for 70,000 farmers around the world, said they will be moving their headquarters to St. Louis by the second quarter of 2020.

The company's CEO said St. Louis already provides an important hub for their company, so moving their headquarters will help streamline their operations.

The press release did not say if the move would bring new jobs to the area.

Bunge already has facilities in Chesterfield and St. Charles.

