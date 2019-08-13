FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is suggesting people get vaccinated for Hepatitis A after another case in Franklin County, Missouri.

According to a press release, the Franklin County Health Department found a food handler at the Bob Evans restaurant at 3151 Phoenix Center Drive in Washington, Missouri, worked while infected from Aug. 3 to 10.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant from Aug. 3 to 12 is recommended to receive a vaccination by Aug. 17.

Vaccinations are being administered at 414 East Main Street, Union, Missouri, 63084 on the following dates and times:

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019; 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

