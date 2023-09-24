Auto strike in Wentzville gets reinforcements from Washington

Local 2250 strikers are receiving support from all over the country, including Washington D-C.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — United Auto Workers Local 2250 have been on the picket line for 10 days and are heading into another full strike week.

UAW negotiators are trying to secure a new contract with the big three automakers and still have no deal.

Congresswoman Cori Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Wentzville Local 2250 on Sunday for a solidarity rally.

Rep. Bush, (D)-Missouri, says she wants to invest more than a million dollars in St. Louis auto workers to create a new automotive repair training center in St. Louis with the Pro Act.

“That is estimated to have a direct annual economic impact of $4.2 million right to the region,” Bush said.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, (D)-New York, also pledged her support.

“We need to remind people that the average worker in this country has to work for 400 years to make what these folks pay themselves in one,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

UAW Region 4 Director Brandon Campbell says this support is encouraging along with recent progress in negotiations.

“We didn't impact Ford anymore with additional strikes because they're starting to put their best foot forward. They're starting to come to the table with some real proposals,” Campbell said.

But Campbell said negotiations with Stellantis and General Motors are moving extremely slow which means they’re going to continue to turn up the heat on this strike until better offers are on the table.

“Every parts distribution center in the General Motors and Stellantis system is on strike this week,” Campbell said.

UAW workers on strike get $500 per week. Local 2250 President Katie Deatherage says the community has really come together for the workers stocking food pantries, holding diaper drives and more.

“We have many means to reach out and get the services that they need to help them with their electric bills, we have some that will help with their rent to get them through. We're encouraging them to stand strong and that we have their back 100% through this,” Deathrage said.

General Motors released this statement over the weekend, “In addition to the initial strike at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, as of Friday, September 22 at 12:00 p.m., the UAW is striking all our Customer Care and Aftersales warehousing operation sites across the United States. The strike escalation by the UAW’s top leadership impacts an additional 18 of our facilities, affecting more than 3,000 team members plus their families and communities. We have contingency plans for various scenarios and are prepared to do what is best for our business, our customers, and our dealers.

We have now presented five separate economic proposals that are historic, addressing areas that our team members have said matters most: wage increases and job security while allowing GM to succeed and thrive into the future. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

