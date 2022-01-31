Businesses banking on Valentine's Day don't anticipate Monday blues

For the first time ever, the holiday falls on the day after the Super Bowl.

ST. LOUIS — Despite Valentine's Day falling on a Monday, the day after the Super Bowl and during a pandemic, local businesses who bank on the holiday are predicting great sales.

"It's going to be sweet," said Bissinger's and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate VP of Operations Dan Abel Jr.

Abel predicts a four-day weekend celebration. He said chocolate-covered strawberries and other Valentine's Day items are showing strong sales.

"We have high expectations. We are very bullish on our chocolate supply and strawberry supply to make sure we can accommodate every order right now," Abel said.

To beat the supply chain issues, Abel said his team ordered Valentine's Day ingredients back in November.

The owners of Botanicals Design Studio off of South Grand also planned well in advance to make sure they secured enough roses and other flowers for the holiday.

"We've had to order early. They've been saying there is a shortage [of roses], but they're all coming in on time. We just had to work extra hard to get them," said co-owner Keith McDonnell.

Just like Abel, McDonnell said Valentine's Day falling on a Monday is great for business. He advised potential customers not to wait to get orders in because there will come a time they sell out of stock.

"We are going to be delivering Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday," McDonnell said.

Expect to pay more for roses this year. One estimate shows roses are up 22% over last year. McDonnell said they have creative ways to help with the rising costs, such as mixed bouquets.

But it's not all roses for the restaurant industry. According to a survey by Morning Consult, only 43% of those celebrating the holiday will be going out to dinner. That's down from 69% before the pandemic.

Popular Webster Groves restaurant Olive + Oak begs to differ with the survey.

"We're completely booked. We do have bar seating," said owner Mark Hinkle.

For the first time ever, Valentine's Day falls on the day after the Super Bowl. Hinkle said reservations are still being scooped up for Sunday.