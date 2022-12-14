Chesterfield City Council approves $353M TIF for Chesterfield Mall redevelopment in unanimous vote

Mayor Bob Nation said the TIF will pay for things like infrastructure around the Chesterfield Mall redevelopment area.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield City Council is moving forward with the latest step in redeveloping the Chesterfield Mall area.

In a unanimous vote, they approved more than $353 million in tax increment financing(TIF).

Several people spoke at the city council meeting before the vote including an attorney for Dillard’s in Chesterfield Mall who says they planned to reopen their store, which they believe won’t happen now.

“The Steinberg Group and the city have included the Dillard’s parcel in the TIF area, which will allow the city to take Dillard's property by eminent domain,” Attorney Diane Mispagel said.

Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation said this is a recent objection and is surprising.

However, it didn’t influence the council vote or really spark any further discussion.

The mayor said the TIF will pay for things like infrastructure around the redevelopment area where they hope to create a downtown Chesterfield.

Nation said this development is not only important for Chesterfield but also St. Louis County as a whole.

“So you're generating more property taxes, you're generating more sales taxes. These all support the taxing entities from the school district to the fire districts, the municipalities and the libraries, the zoo museum district. If you believe in the functions and services that are provided by the taxing entities, this is a good thing for you,” Nation said.

The next step is to rezone the area for redevelopment and after that individual projects would make their way to the council for approval.