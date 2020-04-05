Jefferson County businesses reopen as Missouri's stay-at-home order is lifted

Some businesses are still using curbside service or adding social distancing measures as they welcome customers back

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — People were out as businesses reopened in Jefferson County Monday after Governor Mike Parson lifted the stay-at-home order, but for many business owners things are still far from normal.

On Monday, Steven Cox finally had something peak his excitement.

"At long last," Cox said, as he got ready to get a haircut.

We're now in the days where something as simple as a haircut can make people feel a sense of normalcy.

"We have to wear masks and gloves and that's why I have to have that basket out," said Vapor Maven employee Gary Miller.

Businesses like Vapor Maven are still using social distancing measures even though they're allowed to be fully open.

"You were saying you hope you guys do this for a couple more weeks, right?" Asked 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano.

"Honestly, yeah because I don't think we should be open 100%," replied Miller.

Unfortunately for Miller, sales at the shop he works at have been less than stellar.

"Like I made $8 one day. I sat here from 9 o'clock to 6 o'clock and made $8," he explained.

Leaving the question many leaders are trying to figure out, when is the right time to go back to "normal"?

"I don't know. I just think it's too soon and people are going to get sick again," added Miller.

Meanwhile in the metro area, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is talking with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson about a timeline to reopen. That announcement could come as early as this week.