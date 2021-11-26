8 ways to support local for Small Business Saturday in St. Louis

Shops all across the St. Louis area will be holding events and sales to entice customers to spend their dollars locally on Nov. 27

ST. LOUIS — This Saturday, Nov. 27 it’s time again to think big and buy small for Small Business Saturday.

Shops all across the St. Louis area will be holding events and sales to entice customers to spend their dollars locally, rather than on big popular online websites or at any of the big box stores.

The National Retail Federation’s annual November Holiday Customer Survey found about 58 million Americans plan to shop in-store or online on Small Business Saturday, which is about half as many people who plan to pull out their wallets on Black Friday.

Community shopping events

Several well-known shopping communities are holding events in hopes of getting customers to browse a variety of businesses. So, grab your holiday wish lists and head to these shopping destinations!

Know of another local business shopping district that should be added to this list? Email us here.

Central West End

The Central West End is packed with dozens of locally-owned restaurants and retailers. This Saturday, you can expect a festive atmosphere as you shop and stroll through the neighborhood, complete with carolers, street performers and live music.

Several shops are also offering Saturday-only specials. Check out the full list here.

Downtown St. Louis

Downtown isn’t just for sports games and trips up The Gateway Arch. The business community has a variety of shops and restaurants for you to support. Check out the list here.

Kimmswick

The small business community known for its Apple Butter Festival and holiday shops is kicking off the season with a special event Saturday. More than 25 Kimmswick businesses will have special offers and there will also be complimentary horse-drawn trolley rides.

Kirkwood

Downtown Kirkwood is inviting guests to shop, dine and explore the historic area, with several businesses offering specials for Small Business Saturday. Check out a list of shops here. There also will be a two-day holiday art sale and show put on by the St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce, which is happening at the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation Expo.

South Grand

The business community in south city is inviting locals to browse the variety of shops, dine in the mix of restaurants and then end the day with a tree lighting in Ritz Park. Shopping lasts all day on South Grand while the tree lighting event goes from 4:30-6 p.m.

Small business market events

9 Mile Garden

The food truck garden in Affton won’t just be a place to grab a bite to eat Saturday. 9 Mile Garden is teaming up with Popup STL for their first Small Business Saturday Market. More than 20 vendors will be set up on location from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. selling a variety of items. Oh, and there will be food trucks there, too!

City Foundry STL

City Foundry is using Small Business Saturday to kick off a series of WintrMarkt holiday shopping events. More than 50 businesses will be gathered in the space selling their locally-made items. The market goes from noon-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. Inside City Foundry, hungry and thirsty shoppers can satisfy their appetite with selections from 13 local restaurants set up in the food hall.

Map of some small businesses

If you’re looking for more inspiration – and maybe a shop that’s a little closer to your home – American Express has pulled together an interactive map showing all kinds of local businesses. The common theme between them all is that each business accepts American Express. Which leads us to the next point...

How did Small Business Saturday start?

The reason such a big business like Amex has gone through the trouble of putting together a map showcasing small businesses is that it’s the company that created Small Business Saturday.

The first event was held on Nov. 27, 2010.

When is Small Business Saturday?