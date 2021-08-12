Lawsuit filed in Missouri to bring back weekly $300 federal unemployment benefits

There's a new effort to bring back the weekly $300 federal pandemic assistance checks to Missouri families

ST. LOUIS — The effort to reinstate federal unemployment is now underway in the state of Missouri.

The group Missouri Jobs with Justice launched a lawsuit with the intent to return federal financial support to hundreds of thousands of families who are no longer getting assistance. Many of these families told 5 On Your Side they are unable to safely return to work for a number of reasons — from their own health to caring for someone else.

The group said it got behind the lawsuit because it believes blocking federal aid directly violates Missouri law. Missouri is now one of several states trying to reinstate the weekly $300 taxable payment, based on the simplest idea that no state should be allowed to block federal aid.

"As Missouri Jobs with Justice, we believe in an economy and democracy that works for all workers,” wrote Caitlyn Adams, executive director with Missouri Jobs with Justice. “Unfortunately, since the Governor blocked assistance from workers, our democracy has been on the side of corporations and not Missouri families. Today, we seek to restore the benefits that were unjustly taken from families and to fight for an economy where all Missouri families are valued and supported.”

Missouri was one of the first states in the country to pull the federal pandemic assistance in mid-June. At the time, Gov. Mike Parson said he made the decision to stop incentivizing workers to stay home. Data has yet to show that pulling the assistance helped with labor shortages. Many economists say it's just not that simple — many people are staying out of the workforce for a number of reasons, including their own health, caregiving for an immunocompromised person or lack of childcare, to name a few.

According to Missouri Jobs with Justice, evidence suggests states that have offered workers support have seen faster job growth.

St. Louis resident Theresa Barnes has been a vocal opponent of the blocked pandemic assistance and had hoped an attorney would consider helping the plight of workers like her.

"We've just been nonstop making calls, turning in forms and talking to attorneys," Barnes said.

Barnes is going back to school to switch careers, applying for jobs and picking up some temporary work, but it's not enough. She said she's been snubbed online for various reasons, and she has to weigh low-wage jobs with her family's health.

"I mean, we're gonna be back to a homeless situation," said Barnes.

Other activists contend the economic recovery is nuanced.

"The resurgence of COVID cases resulting from the Delta variant is further evidence Missouri’s decision to end federal unemployment assistance was ill-timed,” wrote Amy Blouin, president and CEO of the Missouri Budget Project.

Blouin added Missourians deserve the same protections that families are receiving in other states.

"At a time when Missouri’s economic conditions remain fragile, this just makes sense,” she continued.

So far, a few states have seen success in the return of federal aid, including Indiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Maryland. The federal unemployment is set to expire on Sept. 6. Likely, reinstatement would bring support in the help of retroactive pay.