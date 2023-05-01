St. Louis Co. Department of Health to host job fair; earn your GED

The St. Louis County Health Department is looking to fill a number of positions. And there’s help for city residents who want to get their GED.

ST. LOUIS — Expand or start a career with the St. Louis County Health Department, or get your GED and build for the future. This week’s Career Central will connect you with both opportunities.

St. Louis County Department of Health job fair

Learn about the many openings in the St. Louis County Department of Public Health at a job fair this week.

It happens Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 2-6 p.m. at the John C. Murphy Health Center, Room 1048, 6121 North Hanley Rd., Berkeley, Missouri.

The department needs animal control officers, nurses, waste management workers and more.

Drop by and learn how you can expand or start a career.

To find out more, click here.

SLATE launches high school credential attainment program

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is partnering with St. Louis Public Schools to help city residents who dropped out of high school overcome the negative impact of the pandemic and enter the workforce by obtaining High School Diplomas and vocational certifications.

Under the program, each participant will explore their professional interests during individualized career planning sessions with their case managers.

Upon graduation, participants will either seek employment or explore post-secondary education opportunities.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, this program is open to city residents ages 17 and up.

Participants must be residents of the City of St. Louis and reside in a qualified census tract or a household whose total income is at or under $69,090.

Contact SLATE to learn more at 314-589-8000 or click here.

Venture Café hosts another in its series of Thursday Gatherings

Venture Café is hosting another one of its Thursday Gatherings.

It happens this Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Café at 4240 Duncan Ave., Suite 200, St. Louis, Missouri.

This is a networking session open to all.

Participate in activities as you meet others trying to grow their business or get projects off the ground.