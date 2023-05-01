Assistant Circuit Attorney at center of latest contempt hearing resigns

Chris Desilets resigned effective immediately leaving one prosecutor assigned to about 500 cases in the Violent Felonies Unit of the Circuit Attorney's Office.

ST. LOUIS — Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets resigned, effective immediately Monday. This move comes just days after he was called before a judge to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt for missing a trial.

Desilets confirmed his resignation to 5 On Your Side, but declined to comment further.

He is the fifth prosecutor in the Violent Felonies Unit to leave the office since February, and his departure means there is now just one prosecutor in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office handling about 500 violent felony cases.

That’s a number Gardner’s spokeswoman Allison Hawk disputes, telling 5 On Your Side there are well over 30 attorneys in the office handling violent felonies.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office cites the lack of prosecutors in Gardner’s office as grounds for her willful neglect of her duties. Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office says it should serve as a reason to remove her from office.

Desilets appeared before Judge Michael Noble Thursday to explain why he missed a trial on April 10, and had another assistant circuit attorney tell the judge he couldn’t be there due to a knee injury.

The judge then set a hearing for April 24 for him to appear and explain his absence in court, which Desilets also failed to attend.

Noble then filed what's known as a show cause order, demanding Gardner or someone from her office and Desilets appear before him so he could determine if there is enough evidence to charge him and Gardner with contempt. Desilets told the judge by the time he made it to court April 24, the door was already locked.

Noble also noted how Desilets alone had a caseload of 104 felonies, and how that makes it impossible for him to avoid having multiple scheduling conflicts in different courts, and, despite knowing this, Gardner has done nothing to fix it.