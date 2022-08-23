The City of St. Louis will host its fifth annual Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance job fair on August 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — This Friday, plan to get a reset on warrants with the Circuit Court, and info on a new job.

Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair Friday

The City of St. Louis will host its fifth Annual Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair.

It's Friday, Aug. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1520 Market Street, 1st Floor.

Parking is free in the Kiel Garage, and masks are strongly recommended.

Get a reset on minor municipal charges and eligible felony or misdemeanor warrants from the Circuit Court, including child support.

You can also get forgiveness for parking fees up to $100, and check out some of the many job openings.

City Streets Dept. needs drivers with CDL certification

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and the City of St. Louis are teaming up to fill open positions in the Streets Department.

They'll host two job fairs on upcoming Tuesdays: Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

Plan to drop by the WOHL Recreation Center, 1515 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri 63113, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The City urgently needs individuals with commercial driver’s license (CDL) certification. In some cases, SLATE and the City of St. Louis may facilitate the CDL training at no cost to the participant.

At the fair, learn about open positions and benefits offered to new hires and get info on career training and job search services at SLATE.

For a complete list of available positions, visit the City of St. Louis website here.

SLATE will also distribute free Gateway Go Transportation passes to eligible City youth.

Click here to register.

For more information, call (314) 589-8000, or click here.

Chaifetz Arena to host job fair

Chaifetz Arena will host a job fair Monday, August 29, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Enter at Gate A.

Part-time event staff are needed in the box office, housekeeping, security and food and beverage, guest experience, operations and changeover.

Pay starts at $14 an hour.

These are flexible jobs in a fun atmosphere.

Click here to apply.

FedEx Express is looking for delivery and pickup drivers, customer service agents and package handlers in St. Louis

If you’re looking to work in a high-energy, fast-paced, environment with competitive pay and flexible shifts, FedEx Express is hiring.

Benefits include health care, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, and opportunities to further your career and your education.

These jobs are located at the Earth City, Chouteau, and Hanley Road locations, with starting pay based on position ranging from $13.94 to $19.10 per hour.

ALL applicants must pass a criminal background and drug screen check.