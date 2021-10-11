Job Seekers' Garden Club hosts a 'return-to-work celebration'

ST. LOUIS — In this week’s Career Central, there are two big hiring fairs, and programs for young people to get valuable work experience while earning money at the same time.
Job Seekers’ Garden Club hosts career fair
Job Seekers' Garden Club of St. Louis will host its Greater St. Louis Premium Career Fair and Networking Event Thursday, Oct. 14.
It’s at the St. Louis Premium Outlets Mall center court in Chesterfield, Missouri.
It runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and is billed as a return-to-work celebration for the entire St. Louis community.
Attendees can meet with career coaches and recruiters from a wide variety of employers. We're talking retail jobs at places like Bath and Body Works, to banking, local school districts and insurance companies.
- Here’s a list of the companies participating:
American Eagle
- A.R.C. Angels Foundation
- Bath & Body Works
- Beyond Networking-STL/Businesspersons Between Jobs
- Bulk Buy USA
- Carter's
- Central Bank
- Chesterfield Regional Chamber
- Cole Haan
- Columbia Factory Store
- Commerce Bank
- DMR Events
- Fairstart
- Famous Footwear
- FedEx
- Fragrance Outlet
- Francis Howell School District
- Hogan Transportation
- Instacart
- J. Crew Factory
- Job Seekers' Garden Club of St. Louis
- Main Event
- Merrell
- New Horizons Computer Learning Center
- New York Life
- OHM Hospitality
- Oshkosh
- Outfitters
- Panera Bread
- Perfumes 4 U
- Polo Ralph Lauren
- Pride Staff
- Professional Employment Group
- Resume Winning
- RockIt Careers
- RN Services
- Soft Surroundings Outlet
- Sperry Top-Sider
- St. Luke's Hospital
- The Factory
- Vans Outlet
- Vera Bradley
Register before Thursday by clicking here.
Dierbergs hosts hiring fair
Dierbergs grocery stores will host a hiring day Thursday, Oct. 14.
Walk into any store location that day for the chance to interview and meet the store managers. Hours for the event are 2-7 p.m.
When you arrive at your store of choice, look for the table with the "now hiring" balloons toward the front of the store. You could be hired on the spot.
Click here to register ahead of time.
SLATE Missouri Job Center hosts hiring fair
The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) Missouri Job Center is joining forces with 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad for a job and hiring fair on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wesley House Association, which is located at 4507 Lee Avenue in St. Louis.
Open positions are in the City of St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department and also include utility workers, forestry laborers, streets and traffic laborers, recreation assistants.
These jobs come with benefits, competitive pay, career advancement and flexible schedules.
SLATE can help you update or create a resume and prepare for the hiring process. If you are interested, email info@stlworks.com and type “Parks” in the subject line. SLATE will be in touch with you about next steps.
Paid work experience for St. Louis youth
If you're between 16 and 24 years old, SLATE is offering paid work experience.
Work in clerical and administrative positions for government agencies, libraries, community organizations and more.
Earn $10.50 an hour for up to 240 hours while you train on the job.
Each program has different eligibility requirements, and some offer a $500 completion stipend.
SLATE also provides job readiness training and financial literacy education, assists with long-term career planning and helps young people explore careers based on their interests.
For questions and to sign up, call the SLATE Youth Programs at 314-657-3624 or fill out a form here.