Tens of thousands of gently used school items for sale before the Missouri tax holiday

The Just Between Friends sale picks up in South County as families try to make ends meet before the start of school.

GREEN PARK, Mo. — Those who buy and care for growing kids could get a break just in time for back-to-school shopping and the Missouri state tax holiday.

While thrifting is trendy, it has also become a necessity with inflation.

Tracy Warren owns the Just Between Friends franchise for Kirkwood and Arnold. She says you can easily buy a complete fall and winter wardrobe for less than the cost of two tanks of gas.

"We are a community marketplace," said Warren. From shoes, clothes, books, games, puzzles, and more, Warren says you can find just about anything you need to clothe or entertain your kid for the next two seasons.

In the past, it's been said that more than 50,000 items are for sale. More than 200 families will sell their gently used or new items so it also becomes a way for people to earn some money, too. Warren says most families save 50 to 90 percent off everything.

"Lots of families are selling with us," said Warren. "It's sustainable. It's just the perfect place to sell and shop."

The JBF franchise also puts baby equipment through a recall process-- a rare amenity when doing second-hand shopping.