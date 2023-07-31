Back-to-school sales tax holidays in Missouri and Illinois: When are they, what school supplies qualify?

A new law exempts qualifying supplies from all state and local sales taxes during Missouri's tax-free weekend. Illinois, however, won't have a tax holiday this year.

ST. LOUIS — Your wallet will surely feel the effects of inflation this year when back-to-school shopping.

The average U.S. household is expected to spend about $890 on school supplies in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s a record high and $25 more than last year. And households with college students are expected to spend about $1,367 per student, up from about $1,200 last year.

Strategically shopping for school essentials during sales or tax-free events can help you save a few bucks.

Here’s everything you need to know about sales tax holidays in Missouri and Illinois.

When is Illinois’ back-to-school sales tax holiday?

Illinois will not have a sales tax holiday for school supplies this year.

When is Missouri’s back-to-school sales tax holiday?

In Missouri, the back-to-school sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 4 and end at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6. All qualifying purchases made in-store or online during this time will be exempt from all state and local sales taxes.

During this tax holiday, you could save even more on school supplies than years prior. A state law that went into effect this year prevents cities, counties and special tax districts from charging local sales tax. Previously, localities could choose whether to participate.

You don't have to be a Missouri resident to take advantage of the state's sales tax holiday, so Illinois shoppers who make the trip across the Mississippi River to make purchases can still save.

What school supplies are exempt from sales taxes?

The sales tax exemption applies only to the following items:

Clothing with a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies not exceeding $50 per purchase

Computer software with a taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers not exceeding $1,500

Computer peripheral devices (such as keyboards, printers, microphones and monitors) not exceeding $1,500

Graphing calculators not exceeding $150

What qualifies as school supplies?

Art supplies

Backpacks

Globes

Handheld calculators

Lunch boxes

Maps

Journals

Paper

Textbooks

USB flash drives

Musical instruments

Padlocks

What does not qualify as school supplies?

Watches

Radios

CD players

Sporting equipment

Cell phones

Office equipment

Furniture

Headphones

What qualifies as tax-exempt clothing?

Diapers

Shoes

Materials used to make school uniforms

Shirts

Pants

Jackets

What does not qualify as tax-exempt clothing?

Jewelry

Watches and watchbands

Scarves

Handkerchiefs

Ties

Handbags

Umbrellas

Headbands

Belt buckles

For more information about what items qualify for the sales tax holiday in Missouri, click here.