St. Louis-area parishes hold final Catholic masses Sunday ahead of 'All Things New' consolidation

The "All Things New" restructuring plan goes into effect Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — The final Sunday services for dozens of parishes in the St. Louis area took place on July 30.

This week marks the beginning of the "All Things New" restructuring plan. The restructuring goes into effect Tuesday, Aug. 1, when 178 parishes will consolidate into 134.

According to the Archdiocese of St. Louis, 35 parishes will merge into neighboring parishes and 15 parishes will merge to create five new parishes. There will also be a new personal parish for the Spanish-speaking community in St. Charles County.

5 On Your Side spent the morning at one of the affected parishes.

It was an emotional day for many at St. Matthew the Apostle in the historic Ville neighborhood.

Their parish is merging with Our Lady of the Holy Cross Parish, St. Augustine Parish, St. Elizabeth and Mother of John the Baptist to create a brand-new community.

Parishioners came from all over to celebrate together for the final time and as they look to the beginning, they also remember the past.

Long-time parishioner Teresa Rice Scurlock said it's a win-win for everyone.

"I see a larger choir, just different ministries. There’s hope. Change can be good; it takes time to adjust but it’s always good," she said.

Since 1893, many in the neighborhood have spent their Sundays at St. Matthew the Apostle, including parishioner June Clifton.

"It was the only church we went to when I was young, and I made my first communion here," she said.

At 98 years old, Clifton was back sitting in the church where two of her sisters got married.

"To tell you the truth, when I walked in here, I could have almost fainted it looked so beautiful. It just starts bringing back memories," she said.

Similar to Clifton, 94-year-old Ruby D. Carter grew up inside this Catholic Church walking through the pews since 1955.

"It means a lot, especially when you’re my age," she said.

Sunday's morning service came as the Jesuit church was celebrating its 130th anniversary.

"I'm getting ready to cry in a few minutes. I just love it," Carter said.

Between the candles and the stained glass, a bittersweet feeling filled the church.

Father Mark McKenzie was pastor at St. Matthew the Apostle from June 2001 to November 2013.

"The people are warm and welcoming. God works here. This has been one of the things that has been really obvious in my years here is how much God is at work in the midst of the people who are right here," he said.

Father McKenzie said even though the change from the "All Things New" plan will be painful, it's all a part of their faith.

"There's new life that is going to come out of this and hopefully growth. I hope it will bring us growth and a deeper outreach," he said.

The parish merging with four others to create a brand new one wasn't the only change coming, according to Father McKenzie.

"The Jesuits have been here for 64 years, and this is the end of that. The Jesuits are going to have a different role on the north side, but I'm going to miss having this role," he said.

Through every prayer spoken, Teresa Rice Scurlock, reflected on the highs and lows she experienced in this sanctuary.

"This community has meant a lot to me. I was married from this church. I've buried loved ones from this church," she said.

Even though change can be difficult, Scurlock is hopeful for what's to come.

"It hasn’t been easy, but we made it and we are going to make it," she said.

A permanent name for the new parish will be proposed by the pastor.

Scurlock said they still do not know what church will house the new parish. She said temporarily it will be St. Matthew's the Apostle.