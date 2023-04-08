St. Louis toddler is a finalist in Blippi hometown contest

Levi, almost 3 years old, is trying to get Blippi to visit St. Louis and film an episode at The Magic House. Here's how to vote for him.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Levi Brunk describes himself as Blippi's No. 1 fan and is trying to get the children's entertainer to come to St. Louis and film an episode of his show at The Magic House.

The two-year-old is one of five finalists in the "Blippi & Meekah in My Hometown" contest. In his entry video, Levi is dressed up as Blippi, in an orange bowtie and suspenders with a blue-and-orange hat on his head, as he explores the interactive exhibits at The Magic House.

Click here to cast your vote for Levi. You can vote once per day before voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

A contest winner will be announced Tuesday, according to the contest rules.

Levi's mom, Christie, said he turns 3 years old on Monday, so this would be the perfect birthday gift.