City Hope St. Louis hosting online fundraiser Friday

The Hope-A-Thon fundraiser allows City Hope St. Louis to partner with friends, family and associates to raise funds in an effort to end homelessness.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — City Hope St. Louis, the city's largest shelter for the unhouse community in St. Louis, kicks off its annual Hope-A-Thon fundraiser Friday.

City Hope St. Louis is a subsidiary of City Hope International and just like its parent organization, the St. Louis chapter is dedicated to helping people achieve stability; clean, safe housing; healthy meals; employment and much more.

The Hope-A-Thon fundraiser allows City Hope St. Louis to partner with friends, family and associates to raise funds in an effort to end homelessness.

"Homelessness is not a crime. It is a present situation that has the potential to change," said Bishop Michael Robinson, CEO and founder of City Hope St. Louis.

This year's Hope-A-Thon will be hosted by Robinson along with his co-founder, Jennifer Robinson.

The fundraiser will also feature appearances from special guests: Mama Cat, Andre Cole, Pastor Ivan James, James Dickerson with performances by Jukebox Jones, Jeremiah Jackson, D. La'Marr Frazier as well as Pierre and Jessica Lott.

City Hope International and all of its subsidiaries believe in showing love for people by providing them with the resources that they need to move forward with their lives. They are continuously working to create new programs and resources that will empower our community and help each person to achieve success.

The Hope-A-Thon virtual fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. - 9:00 p.m on Friday, Dec. 9.

The event will be broadcasted live via the organization's Facebook page, City Hope St. Louis.

To learn more about City Hope St. Louis, click here.