City of St. Louis is offering free firewood to residents

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering free firewood to residents through March.

Firewood will be available on a first come, first serve basis for city residents Mondays through Fridays at the following city parks:

Forest Park in the Lower Muny Opera Parking Lot.

Carondelet Park at the compost and recycling location off Holly Hills Drive.

O'Fallon Park north of Picnic Site No. 4.

The wood, which will vary in size and tree species, is typically dropped off at the locations during weekday afternoons when available. A daily supply of wood is not guaranteed.

Commercial vehicles and trailers are prohibited by city park restrictions.

The firewood is a product of the department's work to maintain St. Louis' neighborhoods.

“All wood comes from the removal of dead or structurally damaged city trees," Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Greg Hayes said in a statement, "and residents get the added benefit of an accessible and sustainable source of firewood as a result of the hard work our employees put in every day.”

For more information, contact the St. Louis Forestry Division at 314-613-7200.